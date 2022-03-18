IAM Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

