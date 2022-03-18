IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $428.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $307.31 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.