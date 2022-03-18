IAM Advisory LLC Sells 989 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

