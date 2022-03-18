Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,613.86 or 0.11014408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $2,980.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

