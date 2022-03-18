ichi.farm Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.21 or 0.07031021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.29 or 0.99739037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041037 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.