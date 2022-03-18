ICHI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $124.01 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $28.17 or 0.00067540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.42 or 0.07068765 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,796.92 or 1.00207171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034114 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,402,091 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

