IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Up 2.4%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 38,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 357,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a market cap of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.
IDE Group Company Profile (LON:IDE)
