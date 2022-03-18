IDOX (LON:IDOX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IDOX opened at GBX 66.10 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £294.79 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

