iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $838.15 Million

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will announce $838.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.25 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $706.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 59.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

