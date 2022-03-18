II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to announce $805.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.59 million and the highest is $808.50 million. II-VI reported sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $505,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

