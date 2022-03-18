Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $338.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.25 and a 200-day moving average of $383.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

