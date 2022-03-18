Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.41. 8,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

