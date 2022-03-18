iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0304 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $785,565.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.29 or 0.07031975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.68 or 0.99989995 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00031883 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

