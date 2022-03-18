IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Cut to $1.50

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

