Indexed Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,551.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $834,256.98 and approximately $3,551.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

