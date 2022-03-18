Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($46.70) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.24 ($48.62).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.76) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($21.65).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.