Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.79 Million

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $161.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.