Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Now Covered by Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $14.21. 15,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,211. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $682.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 160,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.