ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 40,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,422,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
