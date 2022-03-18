ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,014 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

