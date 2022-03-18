Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.08) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.08). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.08), with a volume of 59,513,199 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56.
About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)
