Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.17.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE IIPR opened at $199.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.08. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

