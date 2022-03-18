InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INPOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InPost in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. InPost has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

