Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Purchases 80,079 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
