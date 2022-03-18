Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Purchases 22,700 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden acquired 22,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $90,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 841,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.01.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
