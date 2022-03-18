Insider Buying: Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Director Purchases 27,000 Shares of Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Werth purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CING traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 372,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,711. Cingulate Inc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CING shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

