Insider Buying: DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Purchases 18,762 Shares of Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Friday. DFS Furniture plc has a 12 month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.75) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

