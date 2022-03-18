Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys 12,266 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi purchased 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

