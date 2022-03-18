Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys 37 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($191.50).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach bought 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($33,577.61).

Shares of LON STEM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 406 ($5.28). The stock had a trading volume of 112,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 430.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.49. The firm has a market cap of £542.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331.50 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.45) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About SThree (Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.