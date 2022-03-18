Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 151,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The company has a market capitalization of $912.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 92.81% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

