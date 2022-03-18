Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BLKB stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 2,767,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 510.38 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

