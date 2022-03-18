Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO Sells 3,240 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.73.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTBC. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
