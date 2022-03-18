Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Sells 2,017 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 1,686,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
FXLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
