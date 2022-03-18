Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Sells 2,017 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 1,686,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

