Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 3,806 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 910,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,925. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
