Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 3,806 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 910,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,925. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

