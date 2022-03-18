Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 562 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 910,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

