Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IMAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

