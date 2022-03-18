Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
