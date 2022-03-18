Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.