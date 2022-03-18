Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. 2,976,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,785. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

