Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, David Michery sold 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00.

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 445,179,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,547,164. Mullen Automotive Inc has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

