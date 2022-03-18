Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $678.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,331. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.60 and a 52 week high of $689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $622.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.56.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.