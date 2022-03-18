Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $678.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,331. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.60 and a 52 week high of $689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $622.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.56.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
