Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 99,007 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($123,597.82).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($30,540.05).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33).

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 94.18 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,915,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.