Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 99,007 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($123,597.82).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($30,540.05).
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33).
Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 94.18 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,915,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
