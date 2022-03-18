Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70.

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 1,542,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,273. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

