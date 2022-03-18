Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,503 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $20,580,000.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.