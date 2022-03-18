Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,503 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $20,580,000.
About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
