Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will report $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 million and the lowest is $3.23 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

IDN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

