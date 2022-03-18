Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 132,164 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 247.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,164 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,371,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 527,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.