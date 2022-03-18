Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 35,571 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 250.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.