Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

