Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 246,025 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 337.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

