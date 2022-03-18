Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,400,000 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,352,000. VIZIO comprises about 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 179.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 294,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $5,244,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -43.24. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,550 shares of company stock worth $2,772,008 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

