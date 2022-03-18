Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 301.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.19% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000.
NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.
